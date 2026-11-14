Gurnoor Brar added to Test squad, Kuldeep Yadav released

"The Men’s Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026 in Wellington.

"Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India," said the BCCI in a statement.

With his selection in the Test squad, Brar will not be available for the fifth and final ODI in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.