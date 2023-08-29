Gurjinder’s late goal seals thrilling victory for IOCL

CHENNAI: The Indian Oil Corporation LTD (IOCL) won a tough match against Hockey Karnataka with a score of 4 - 3 in a pool A match on the fifth day of the 94th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey 2023 here on Monday.

A penalty corner goal from Gurjinder Singh in the 15th minute of the match broke the deadlock and brought the end to the first quarter of the game. Hockey Karnataka did a great job defending against an aggressive IOCL in the second quarter. In the third quarter, IOCL increased the lead by scoring two more goals by Armaan Qureshi in 33rd minute and Talwinder Singh in the 37th minute followed by Ganesh Majiji’s two consecutive field goals in the 39th minute and 41st minute to reduce the pressure for Hockey Karnataka. Gurjinder increased the lead again by scoring the fourth goal for IOCL in the 56th minute. Majiji tried his best to bring the scores on level terms by scoring a field goal in the 56th minute but went in vain which thereafter concluded the match at the score of 4 – 3.

Following that, in a Pool B match, Punjab National Bank won against Indian Airforce, 1 – 0

Both the teams were equally tenacious in the whole match until Naveen Antil, captain of the Punjab Nation Bank scored the match-winning field goal in the 58th minute which resulted in PNB emerging victorious.