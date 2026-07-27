Gurindervir clocks 10.39s to finish second in 100m heat

The 25-year-old from Punjab was well off the 10.09 seconds national record he set at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May, becoming the first Indian to break the 10.10-second barrier.

Gurindervir had first lowered the national record to 10.17 seconds in the opening semifinal of the Federation Cup, eclipsing Animesh Kujur's previous mark of 10.18 seconds.

Qualification for Tuesday's semifinals will only be confirmed after the completion of all 11 heats, with 17 athletes advancing from the opening round, while seven athletes have already received byes into the semifinals.