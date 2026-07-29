Gulveer wins historic silver in men's 10,000m

"It always feels good to win a medal. The race was good, there was rain but when you win a medal it hardly matters if there is rain, sunshine, heat or anything else," the reigning Asian champion told PTI.

"I had left everything on God. Before the race I told almighty, dekh lena (please watch over me)," he added.

The soft-spoken Army man from Uttar Pradesh's Atrauli laughed when asked if he had spoken to his family after the historic feat, revealing that he hadn't event told them about the race as yet.

"My family must be sleeping. I don't tell them on race days, I will tell them tomorrow. I don't disturb them, they can watch later. Right now the focus is now on the 5k run. Let's hope the almighty remains kind towards me," he said.