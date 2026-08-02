Gulveer shines with historic 5000m bronze for his 2nd medal, para shot putter Rana wins gold

Triple jumpers Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran also bagged a silver and a bronze respectively to swell the total medal for India from able-bodied track and field athletes to 10 -- 5 silver, 5 bronze.

Though without a gold to show, athletics medal tally in Glasgow was the second best by the able-bodied athletes after the 12 medal haul in the 2010 edition in New Delhi.

Reigning Asian champion Gulveer, who had won a silver in the 10,000m on July 28, finished third in the 5000m with a time of 13 minute 24.95 seconds to complete a historic double on the concluding day of the athletics competition.