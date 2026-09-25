Gulveer Singh upgrades Asian Games bronze to silver in 10,000m

Gulveer, who had won bronze at the previous edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, finished second behind Bahrain's Birhanu Balew, who claimed the gold in 28:27.51 minutes.

Bahrain's Albert Kipto completed the podium with a time of 28:34.18 minutes.

The silver adds another major medal to Gulveer's collection this year after he had also finished second at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

He had won silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

The 28-year-old, a serving Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, has been in outstanding form over the last two years, winning gold medals in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea.

He holds Indian national records in the 5,000m, 10,000m, one mile and half marathon.