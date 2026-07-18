Gukesh’s pain continues, loses to Alireza

Firouzja, who had defeated GM M Pranesh with black pieces on the opening day, got the better of world champion D Gukesh after 69 moves to take his tally to two points after two rounds.

After Deepraj Mukherjee, General Manager Westin Chennai Velachery made the ceremonial first move between Firouzja and Gukesh, the Frenchman opted for a Ruy Lopez opening with white. It looked like Gukesh could hold out against the French GM in a knight-pawn ending but a pawn sacrifice by Firouzja opened the door for a clinical win.