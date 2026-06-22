Gukesh vulnerable to time trouble, must improve speed, technique ahead of title defence: Sasikiran

Gukesh is set to put his crown on the line against Sindarov, the winner of the 2026 Candidates Tournament, in the World Championship match provisionally scheduled from November 23 to December 17.

"Sometimes Gukesh takes too much risk by his unconventional play creating chaos and imbalance ... in a sense, he wants to let things go out of control, it does not matter if the position is completely in chaos," Sasikiran told PTI.

"He is a champion of that kind of a game but he often gets into time trouble. So, one thing I'd advise him to concentrate on is speeding up his calculation, he definitely needs to speed up, because you don't want to consistently find yourself in a scenario where your opponent is driving you into time trouble.

"To avoid time trouble, you have to get your house in order. Preparation will continue right up until you enter the match. There will be a lot to memorize, that's undeniable, because some things simply cannot be played at that level without memory; memorizing things is necessary."