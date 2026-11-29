Playing with the white pieces, Gukesh looked to put Sindarov under pressure in the Petrov Defence, but the Uzbek responded with accurate moves to keep the position balanced.

After an interesting battle and a series of exchanges, the players agreed to a draw after 34 moves, leaving the scores level at 2-2 in the 14-game championship.

The game began with the familiar Petrov Defence, but Gukesh introduced an unusual idea. Sindarov responded after taking time to assess the unfamiliar position.

The Indian continued to develop his pieces and came up with another interesting idea on the ninth move. The queen manoeuvre was aimed at creating attacking possibilities and putting pressure on the black position.

Sindarov, however, understood the plan and responded well on the ninth move before keeping his position secure.