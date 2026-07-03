Gukesh rises to joint second spot in Grand Chess Tour Croatia

Iranian Grandmaster Firoujza Alireza is at the top by extending his lead by a huge three points.

With 10 points in his kitty out of a possible 12, Alireza is far ahead of his rivals -- Vincent Keymer of Germany, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania and Gukesh, who all have identical seven points.

Another half point behind are India's R Praggnanandhaa, Giri and Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan while Croatioan Ivan Saric and Dutchman Jorden van Foreest are at the bottom of the table with just two points apiece.