Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa lead Indian challenge at Zagreb Rapid and Blitz

The event is part of the Grand Chess Tour or GCT, which is the biggest platform to bring together top players. This will be the third event under the GCT brand this year with three more to come.

This event will also feature Indian star R Praggnanandhaa, who is fresh from his victory at the Norway Chess ahead of none other than world number one Magnus Carlsen.

The event will feature nine rounds of rapid and 18 rounds of blitz chess.