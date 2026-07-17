Gukesh, Pragg, Divya in shortlist for inaugural FIDE Excellence Awards

Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi are among the 10 nominees for the best male player along with the enigmatic world number one Magnus Carlsen.

World Cup winner Divya, two-time world rapid champion Koneru Humpy and women's Candidates winner R Vaishali are the Indian names that feature in the shortlist for best female player.

Gukesh and Divya have also been nominated in the best breakthrough performance category for their respective global titles.

Established earlier this year, the biennial awards will celebrate excellence across a two-year cycle. The inaugural awards cover achievements from September 2024 to August 2026.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has been nominated in the category for best federation.

"Each of the eleven award categories, comprising six regular categories and five discretionary categories, features 10 nominees selected by the FIDE Excellence Awards Jury.

"The Jury was appointed by the FIDE President in consultation with the FIDE Management Board and the FIDE Excellence Awards Working Group," the world body stated.