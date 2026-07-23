Gukesh needs to start strong to retain World Championship title: Niemann

CHENNAI: With only months left before he defends his World Championship crown, D Gukesh heads into the biggest challenge of his career amid the worst run of form since becoming world champion.
Since he stunned the world first as a teenager, when he bested a tricky Ding Liren at the World Championship, his form is in a free fall. It is also possible that Gukesh can now fall below 2700 ratings, a serious low for the 20-year-old.
Chennai Grand Masters offered him the perfect stage to arrest the slide, and right the wrongs. However, it backfired for the young Gukesh, who walked away from the competition without a single win, which included a blunder against American Hans Niemann before eventually settling for a quick draw. His struggles have inevitably raised questions over whether he can successfully defend his crown later this year.
“If he starts well, regains his confidence and takes control, his prime form could return,” Niemann said, answering a DT Next query after the end of the tournament.
“But if he starts poorly, it is just going to be a reminder of all the bad results. In one match of 14 games, anything can happen. In a matched format, however, it is tough to say.”
The American grandmaster was also heavily critical of Gukesh’s decision to withdraw from the Grand Chess Tour 2026.
“I wouldn’t have done it. I don’t think that was a good decision,” Niemann said. “If you are going to play a World Championship match, the best practice you can get is against the top players in the world.”
On Wednesday, Gukesh started out with a rather mainstream opening with white pieces, and according to Niemann ‘lacked ambitions’.
"I was surprised by the lack of ambition in his opening choice. It's very rare you're simply better out of the opening with Black against the world champion. Perhaps I should have been more optimistic."