Gukesh needs to start strong to retain World Championship title: Niemann

“If he starts well, regains his confidence and takes control, his prime form could return,” Niemann said, answering a DT Next query after the end of the tournament.

“But if he starts poorly, it is just going to be a reminder of all the bad results. In one match of 14 games, anything can happen. In a matched format, however, it is tough to say.”

The American grandmaster was also heavily critical of Gukesh’s decision to withdraw from the Grand Chess Tour 2026.

“I wouldn’t have done it. I don’t think that was a good decision,” Niemann said. “If you are going to play a World Championship match, the best practice you can get is against the top players in the world.”

On Wednesday, Gukesh started out with a rather mainstream opening with white pieces, and according to Niemann ‘lacked ambitions’.

"I was surprised by the lack of ambition in his opening choice. It's very rare you're simply better out of the opening with Black against the world champion. Perhaps I should have been more optimistic."