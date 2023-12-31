Gukesh makes it three Indians at the Candidates 2024

CHENNAI: Following his recent success at the Chennai Grand Masters, Gukesh D secured his spot at the 2024 FIDE Candidates Tournament after Anish Giri failed to finish at the top of the standings in the World Blitz Tournament on Saturday.

With six out of eight players already locked in for the 2024 Candidates Tournament scheduled to take place in Toronto, all eyes were on the last tournament of the year in Uzbekistan for the two spots to be filled.

It was a fierce battle between Gukesh D and Anish Giri, who were in the race for one of the spots through the FIDE Circuit. Gukesh, winning the Chennai Grand Masters, gave him a solid chance to beat Anish in the Candidates race, as it required a mandatory top-three finish for the Dutch GM to have any chance at the spot.

In the end, Anish failed to be in the top three, confirming Gukesh’s spot at the Candidates through FIDE Circuit rating points. He joins the other two Indians, Vidit Gujrathi and Praggnanandhaa R, making it three out of eight players from India in the player listing.