Gukesh is a smart player, don't see any clear weakness in his game: Sindarov

The 20-year-old Uzbek beat a stacked field of seven contenders in the Candidates Tournament earlier this year to secure a clash against reigning world champion Gukesh at a yet-to-be-decided venue later this year.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Norway Chess Tournament here, Sindarov said he will begin the World Championship preparations in right earnest only next month.

"I feel he is a very smart player. I played him at Tata Steel chess; he's really very strong," Sindarov said, recalling their dramatic draw in Wijk Aan Zee this year.