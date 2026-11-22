CHENNAI: Becoming a World Champion at 18 has not made Gukesh Dommaraju’s life any easier. If anything, it has had the opposite effect, with the Indian grappling with the weight of expectations that comes with being the face of a nation.
Two years ago, Gukesh was the chess world's brightest young talent. Today, he finds himself at a crossroads, preparing to defend the biggest prize in the sport against an ambitious Javokhir Sindarov.
Once rated 2794, the 20-year-old has slipped steeply to 2710, losing 84 rating points. His struggles were evident at the 2026 Quantbox Chennai Grandmasters, where he made an early exit despite playing on home soil. In such testing times, even the best moves can sometimes fail to provide an escape.
Gukesh's first coach, GM Vishnu Prasanna, believes the defending champion must remain true to his game rather than chase results.
“I don’t have any particular advice as such for Gukesh. I think he’s being honest to his game. ‘Whatever is motivating for you, go for it’, Vishnu Prasanna told DT Next.
“But it is hard to do those things; results are just not showing. There were some good moves in Norway [Chess] as well,” he added.
Gukesh's search for answers comes as his next opponent gathers momentum. Uzbekistan's Sindarov has emerged as one of chess's most exciting talents, earning his title shot by winning the 2026 Candidates Tournament.
“I think the chances are even. I met Sindarov during the Global Chess League; he was in my team. He’s very energetic and ambitious. All those qualities were very impressive to me, and he did well in that league as well. He has risen nicely, and of course, there’s the big pressure of the match itself,” Prasanna spoke about Sindarov’s chances.
Being in elite form and challenging for the world crown are two different propositions. Sindarov will have to contend not just with Gukesh across the board, but also the immense psychological demands of a World Championship match. Prasanna, however, believes the defending champion has an edge in that department.
“That’s where Gukesh is at an advantage, but he really has to find his form to compete against Sindarov. Psychological things (of being World Champion) would have passed by now; the burden is always there, though. He has a few months; he will have to try and rectify his form. It does not matter how he plays before the match; as long as he is in shape, it should be okay.”
56-year-old Viswanathan Anand is no stranger to pressure. Much before Magnus Carlsen took over the reins as the world’s best, it was the Indian who dominated the world chess scene, winning five titles – 2000, 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2012. His advice to the 20-year-old was quite simple: ‘Play good chess, block out other things’.
“I would basically say it's about getting back to the level where you play good chess and you have to block out other things,” Anand said.
“Becoming World Champion (Gukesh) at 18 is a big change in your life. It also is a big change in how other people look at you. So there's a lot of mental stuff to unpack, but in the end you have to hunker down and play good chess again,” he added.
What’s interesting about Sindarov meeting Gukesh in the title challenge is the freshness of ideas that both of them are capable of bringing to the table. While Gukesh loves to light the board and navigate through a complex, deep positional mastery, his opponent, Sindarov, is known for playing out-of-the-box style chess and is quite aggressive at it.
“I think both of them will be preparing in all sorts of interesting and new ways. I think also the nature of preparation for these matches has changed and people improvise a lot more,” he concluded.