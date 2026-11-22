“I think the chances are even. I met Sindarov during the Global Chess League; he was in my team. He’s very energetic and ambitious. All those qualities were very impressive to me, and he did well in that league as well. He has risen nicely, and of course, there’s the big pressure of the match itself,” Prasanna spoke about Sindarov’s chances.

Being in elite form and challenging for the world crown are two different propositions. Sindarov will have to contend not just with Gukesh across the board, but also the immense psychological demands of a World Championship match. Prasanna, however, believes the defending champion has an edge in that department.

“That’s where Gukesh is at an advantage, but he really has to find his form to compete against Sindarov. Psychological things (of being World Champion) would have passed by now; the burden is always there, though. He has a few months; he will have to try and rectify his form. It does not matter how he plays before the match; as long as he is in shape, it should be okay.”