Gujarat Titans win last ball thriller after David Miller's brain fade moment

With majority of Titans pacers' proving expensive on the night, the experienced Prasidh Krishna was left to defend 13 off the last six balls.

Vipraj Nigam departed after a four off the first ball, leaving Miller with 8 to get off the last three balls.

What followed was mammoth hit over long-off that almost sealed the deal for Delhi Capitals. Such was Miller's state of mind that he refused a single on the penultimate ball and that proved to be decisive in the end.

With 2 needed off the final ball, Prasidh went for a slow bouncer that was not connected by Miller, who went for the run leaving Kuldeep Yadav short of his crease. The review was called for a wide but it was deemed a fair delivery, leaving Miller disappointed. It was the first loss of the season for Delhi Capitals in as many games while Titans finally logged home full points in third attempt.