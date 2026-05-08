Gujarat Titans look to leapfrog wobbly Rajasthan Royals in mid-table IPL battle

On their part, the Titans will be pleased at how they are peaking at the right time,Gill (378 runs) has been a consistent run-getter and will be keen on converting his start into a big score, while Sai Sudharsan (385) will also be determined to make the most of his form, having struck two fifties and a hundred in his last four outings. Jos Buttler’s (335) return to consistency once again makes the Titans extremely dangerous at the top, while they also have finishers with requisite skills to see off tough situations in the lower order.However, like any top-heavy sides, a collapse piles pressure down the order, and the Titans had failed miserably -- bowled out for 100 against Mumbai Indians earlier -- when that happened.Kagiso Rabada (16 wickets) has undoubtedly been the leader of a high-quality pace attack. The Titans will be pleased at how the troika of Rabada, Prasidh Krishna (12) and Mohammed Siraj (11) have been performing.