Gujarat gains momentum against TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu lost debutant B Sachin and experienced Washington Sundar at the close of third day’s play chasing a target of 299 runs against Gujarat in the opening game of Ranji Trophy on Sunday.

Gujarat turned things around after losing early wickets on day three with a solid partnership between Umang Kumar and Manan Hingrajia for the second innings in a row to extend its lead. But Washington Sundar dismissed Umang Kumar to give Tamil Nadu its breakthrough in the game.

Ripal Patel scored 81 runs to help Gujarat total 312 runs on the board, giving Tamil Nadu a mountain of a task of chasing 299 runs with a day to spare. Tamil Nadu lost early wickets in the final session at the end of day three, they need 267 runs to start its Ranji campaign on a winning note.

Brief scores: Gujarat 236 & 312 in 84 overs ( Umang Kumar 89, Ripal Patel 81, Manan Hingrajia 52, Sai Kishore 4/83, Sandeep Warrier 3/51) vs Tamil Nadu 250 & 32/2 in 15 overs; end of day three.