Gujarat crowned champion of Ultimate Kho Kho

CUTTACK: Gujarat Giants became champion of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 with a 31-26 victory over Chennai Quick Guns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack on Saturday.

Despite battling bouts of inconsistency during the league phase, Gujarat Giants was superb on the day as it closed off the contest in the first innings itself. Chennai Quick Guns, which was favourite coming into the match, will rue its failure to get going from the onset. That meant that a superb comeback in the final turn was not enough.

Gujarat Giants took home a purse of Rs 1 crore while Chennai Quick Guns received Rs 50 lakh. Odisha Juggernauts, which finished third by defeating Telugu Yoddhas earlier, received Rs 30 lakh. Sanket Kadam was adjudged the best attacker of the match while Vijay Shinde won the best defender of the match award. Suyash Gargate won the Ultimate Kho of the Match award.

Gujarat Giants made a superb start to the match, sending back Chennai Quick Guns’ prime batch of Ramji Kashyap, Madan and Vijay Shinde in no time. They embraced the strategy of targeting Ramji early and that proved to be a masterstroke as the latter failed to last a minute.