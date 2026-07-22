Guillermo Ochoa retires at 41, closing a 22-year career for club and country

Ochoa, who turned 41 last week, had previously stated that the 2026 World Cup would be his last tournament, though speculation had swirled about whether he might sign with a new club to extend his playing days.

He put those rumors to rest.

“I gave it my all; I left everything on the field for my clubs and the national team, and today I hang up my gloves,” Ochoa posted on social media. “Being a goalkeeper means knowing you might wait 90 minutes for a single moment when everything depends on you. And when that moment arrives, you cannot hesitate.”

Ochoa was selected on Mexico's roster for six World Cups — a number shared only by icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He served as Mexico's starting goalkeeper in three of them: Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, and Qatar 2022.