Guardiola optimistic about Man City retaining UCL crown

LONDON: Manchester City’s bid to retain its Champions League title will be less difficult than its long endeavour to win Europe’s top club competition, manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday.

City lifted its first Champions League crown with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul in June 2023, bringing an end to years of disappointment and near misses in the competition.

Asked about City’s chances of retaining the title ahead of their Group G opener at home to Red Star Belgrade, Guardiola told media: “It’ll be easier. The most difficult to win is the first one. It is incredible for us but it is just one.

However, Guardiola said his players should not feel at ease, adding: “Tomorrow is the first step. We will try and get the first three points.”

“It’s important the players don’t feel relaxed. For our club to win the Champions League is incredible but in perspective how many clubs have won one Champions League? A lot.

“We haven’t done anything special with just one, but we are incredibly proud.” Guardiola said the injured trio of Jack Grealish, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic, who were missed during City’s 3-1 win at West Ham United on Saturday, will still not be available on Tuesday.

“I think they are getting better, they are not ready for tomorrow,” Guardiola added.

“Hopefully for Nottingham Forest (in the Premier League on Saturday) or coming games because we need it, because we aren’t a very big squad and at the moment it is what it is”

“Look at how we proved ourselves without them over the last few games. Hopefully they’ll be back soon because we need their services,” said Guardiola.