GT face rampant RCB at home

Bethell displayed his special talent during the preceding T20 World Cup and it is only a matter of time before he unleashes his wide range of strokes on the opposition.

RCB totally annihilated Delhi Capitals in their previous game and that will only add to their confidence.

"It's very important to follow your routines because you know it's still a long way to go, but I think we are just taking one game at a time. And the positive is, as I mentioned last game also, that different players coming up and doing it for the team, I think that's a good sign for us," said RCB Rajat Patidar after the big win in Delhi.