Growing the game most important, Europe still untapped market for cricket: Santner

MUMBAI: Europe still remains an untapped market for cricket and playing in tournaments like the European T20 Premier League is in a way a contribution to the growth of the game, New Zealand's Mitchell Santner said on Monday.
Santner is leading the Edinburgh Castle Rockers in the inaugural edition of the ETPL with his team perched atop the points table with five wins and a no result in six matches so far.
"Growing the game is the most important part. It's a very untapped market in Europe for cricket. If that takes off, that is going to be awesome," Santner told PTI in an exclusive interaction.
"… whatever we can do to try to do that. Playing for New Zealand is still a great thing; I'm still really proud to do that and if we can grow the game and these kind of franchise leagues outside of that, that's perfect."
"If it means that we can come and play in beautiful places, beautiful parts of the world to try to grow the game and put on a show for some fans, I'm more than happy to do that," Santner said.
He said different players stepping up at various stages and retaining the winning combination has been the reasons behind his team’s success.
"Boys are gelling nicely on and off the field, which is nice. It's great for the local boys, the Scottish, Irish and the Dutch boys to rub shoulders with some international players," Santner said.
"The standard has been really good and we're only halfway. We only got together three days before the start of the tournament. We're still feeling it out from the start, but the boys have been really good (with) different guys stepping up at different stages in different games."
Santner said having local players with the knowledge of the conditions has been a key factor.
"… that’s always a challenge wherever you go. The knowledge from the local boys is really, really important. Sharing the knowledge and making everyone feel part of the group, it's all part of it and trying to grow the culture of a new team.
"I guess it's a three-year cycle or a three-year plan. It's making guys feel welcome and part of something," Santner said.
He said adapting to the hybrid wickets has been important as well.
“These wickets are hybrid wickets, especially in The Hague. A little bit different to what we get back home, probably not as much bounce. More stump-to-stump bowling, trying to beat them under the bat rather than over it,” he said.
“It's been nice being captain as well, being able to throw the ball to different people at different times.”
Talking about the response from fans, Santner said, "The crowds have been getting better and better as we've been going on. Seeing some of the scores, some of the games, it's been really good. Once we get to Ireland, it's probably going to go up another level as well."