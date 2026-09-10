Ground challenge: Asmita sharpens Ne-Waza to counter formidable Japan at Asiad

"Our master in Judo is Japan, so Japanese judokas are also there, so it is tough for me. I need to work on my Ne-Waza because if I am in the final, my opponent will most likely be Japanese.

"So a Japanese opponent will be tough for me even if I go toe-to-toe with them while standing. Their Ne-Waza is very strong," she said.

Ne-waza refers to the phase of a judo bout fought on the ground, where athletes attempt to control their opponents through Osaekomi-Waza, or holding and pinning techniques, while also looking for opportunities to finish the contest with submission techniques.