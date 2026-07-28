Grit not enough: Shirse runs with injury, ends last in men's 110m hurdles

The 24-year-old clocked 13.76 seconds in the Heats and became the first Indian to enter the final of the competition. But his hopes of improving on that performance suffered a massive blow a few hours later when he sustained a navicular stress fracture in his left foot during the warm-up for the final.

Instead of pulling out, Shirse ran with a heavily taped foot. He finished last in the eight-man field in 15.39 seconds, grimacing in pain before hobbling off the track.

"In the warm-up, I suffered a navicular stress fracture in my left foot. I didn't want to pull out, so I told my physio to tape it," Shirse told PTI.

"I am the first Indian to qualify for the 110m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games, so I didn't want to let the whole nation down by pulling out."