Green hits 79 but GT bowl out KKR for 180

KKR, still searching for their first win of the season, elected to bat first but were rocked early, losing three wickets in the first four overs.

The pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (3/29) and Mohammed Siraj (2/23) tore through the top order, extracting movement with the new ball, while Ashok Sharma (2/45) and Prasidh Krishna (1/32) provided able support.

The Australian all-rounder weathered the early storm before breaking free in the middle overs, smashing seven fours and four sixes in his 55-ball stay.

He stitched together a 55-run stand with Rovman Powell and followed it up with a 60-run partnership with Anukul Roy.