Green field CA crowned champion

CHENNAI: Green Field CA earned a 22-run win over Stumped CA in the final of the Freyer-LMCA Trophy here on Friday. Skipper VK Vineeth led from the front scoring 72 (60b, 11x4, 1x6) as Green Field scored 144 for nine. Stumped CA’s medium pacer V Arjun took four for 19. Set to chase 145, Stumped CA was dismissed for 122 with S Vishvajit taking three for 17.

BRIEF SCORES: Green Field CA 144/9 in 25 overs (VK Vineeth 72, V Arjun 4/19, K Mohith Sathyasai 2/17) bt Stumped CA 122 in 24.1 overs (V Arjun 47, S Vishvajit 3/17)