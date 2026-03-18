'Great year in terms of doing what I could for the team,’ says Mandhana after 'Best International Cricketer' honour

Mandhana also talked about how important it was to be ready and have support systems in place that helped India win. She praised Jay Shah, the former BCCI secretary and current ICC chief, for all the work he did to help women's cricket grow.

“If you want to do something special, you want to go on to win the World Cup. It doesn't just happen in that World Cup. The preparation has to start. And for us, to be fair, Jay (Shah) sir has been just amazing in the last three years, four years from the time he's come and he's got WPL. WPL has really changed the way women's cricket has been played. And again, an equal pick in terms of the match fees. And, smaller things, more than all those things.”