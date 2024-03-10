Great Goals academy launches book on women’s football

CHENNAI: Great Goals, Chennai’s premier women’s football academy, started an initiative to empower government school girls through its football program ‘Just For Girls’ to train girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and offer them scholarships for their training expenses.

The program is currently operating in Chennai and Ranipet, and has enrolled 424 girls and the academy will bear all their training expenses including kits and travel expenses.

During the inauguration of the program, it also launched a book ‘HerStory’ a mini-book capturing the journeys of players like Aadhya and Vasundhra who found camaraderie and empowerment through football at Great Goals, as well as the dedication of girls like Udisha and Divya, who broke stereotypes and strived for excellence in the sport.