Grand double for Anandhu, snaps Jennifer’s unbeaten streak

In the morning, he won the Stock 301-400cc race starting from P7 on the grid and then topped the Super Stock 165cc Intermediate later in the day after pole-sitter Ann Jennifer retired in the very first lap which ended her unbeaten run across two rounds.

Bengaluru’s Chiranth Vishwanath breezed to a brilliant win in the premier Super Sport 301-400cc Open class upstaging pole-sitter, Petronas TVS Racing team-mate and arch-rival Sarthak Chavan. The 19-year-old Chiranth, starting the race from P8 due to a penalty, moved into second spot by Turn-4 in the very first lap before slipping past leader Sarthak half-way through the six-lap race.