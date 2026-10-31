Grand double for Anandhu, snaps Jennifer’s unbeaten streak

CHENNAI: Local boy KK Anandhu delivered two wins for Veedol C2 Racing for a grand double in the third round of the MRF Indian National Racing Challenge 2 W 2026 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.
In the morning, he won the Stock 301-400cc race starting from P7 on the grid and then topped the Super Stock 165cc Intermediate later in the day after pole-sitter Ann Jennifer retired in the very first lap which ended her unbeaten run across two rounds.
Bengaluru’s Chiranth Vishwanath breezed to a brilliant win in the premier Super Sport 301-400cc Open class upstaging pole-sitter, Petronas TVS Racing team-mate and arch-rival Sarthak Chavan. The 19-year-old Chiranth, starting the race from P8 due to a penalty, moved into second spot by Turn-4 in the very first lap before slipping past leader Sarthak half-way through the six-lap race.
Thereafter, he stepped up the pace even more, setting a lap record of 01 minute 47.198 seconds in the process for a commanding win. Sarthak, realising he couldn’t keep up with Chiranth, decided to maintain his P2 position for points while Chennaiite Rakshith Dave completed a podium sweep for Petronas TVS Racing team.
Similarly, young Kabilesh Rajini Krishnan's (RACR Castrol Power1) sequence of three wins ended as he finished third in the Super Stock 301-400cc Open race behind the experienced Rockers Racing pair of Senthil Kumar and Mathana Kumar.
RESULTS
Super Sport 301-400cc Open (Race-1): Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru, Petronas TVS Racing) (10min, 55.474sec); Sarthak Chavan (Pune, Petronas TVS Racing) (10:55.989); Rakshith Dave (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (10:57.703)
Super Stock 165cc Intermediate (Race-1): Anandhu KK (Chennai, Veedol C2 Racing) (12:48.674); D Annish Samson (Bengaluru, Motul Sparks Racing) (12:53.960); Faruk Ali Sohtun (East Kashi, Motul Sparks Racing) (12:58.202)
Stock 301-400cc Novice (Race-1): Anandhu KK (Chennai, Veedol C2 Racing) (12:15.654); Venugopalan S (Chennai, Motul Sparks Racing) (12:15.713); Divy Parmer (Mumbai, Ipone Yakuza Racing India) (12:16.338)
Super Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-1): Senthil Kumar (Coimbatore, Team Rockers Racing) (11:26.600); Mathana Kumar S (Chennai, Team Rockers Racing) (11:26.761); Kabilesh Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power 1) (11:29.135)