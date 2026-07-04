Grand Chess Tour: Praggnaandhaa ends rapid section as joint leader

With 18 rounds in the blitz section still to played, Giri is on eight points and is a full point ahead of Deac and Jorden van Foreest of the Netherlands while Saric stands last with just two points in his bag.

For Praggnanandhaa, things started moving right after the opening against Saric who has been struggling in the event. The Caro Kann defense gave the Indian an active position right from the beginning and though it took a long time to convert, Praggnanandhaa was always in command.

In the second game, Praggnanandhaa crashed through the defenses of Deac out of a Petroff defense and by move 15, the writing was already on the wall. The Romanian lost a piece soon and never recovered.