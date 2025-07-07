Grand Chess tour: Gukesh loses steam in blitz

ZAGREB: World champion D Gukesh lost to compatriot R Praggnanandhaa to end two points behind Magnus Carlsen with 15.5 here in the Super United Rapid and Blitz Chess Tournament.

After crashing through nearly everyone defence and enjoying a three-point lead at the end of day two, Gukesh lost his steam.

He started off with five losses in the blitz section before recovering a bit by drawing the sixth game but he lost the seventh. Despite winning the eighth game, Gukesh eventually lost to Praggnanandhaa.

Meanwhile, Carlsen scored a whopping 7.5 points from his nine games to come back in front. It was indeed an indication of things to come since in the last edition, the Norwegian had won his last nine games to be crowned champion.

Gukesh was at his prime in the rapid section wherein he won as many as six games, including one against Carlsen, but the Indian was way below par in the blitz which saw him losing six games on the opening day.

It remains to be seen who is going to rule the roost on the final day but for now, Carlsen remains the firm favourite for the crown with 17.5 points in all out of a possible 27.