Govinth’s six-wicket haul puts TN in driver’s seat

CHENNAI: The bowling duo of G Govinth and P Vidyuth put Tamil Nadu in a dominant position against Kerala on day one of the Elite Group D match of Cooch Behar Trophy at KCA Cricket Ground, Thiruvananthapuram. At stumps, TN was 152 for two in 44 overs.

After putting Kerala in to bat, TN bowlers swamped the batters by restricting them for just 133 runs thanks to the maiden six-wicket haul of Govinth and Vidyuth who scalped four wickets. In return, TN batters managed to get a comfortable start with B Sachin and M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar still at crease after scoring their half centuries to keep TN at the driver’s seat going into the second day.

BRIEF SCORES: Kerala 133 in 42.1 overs (G Govinth 6/47, P Vidyuth 4/39) vs Tamil Nadu 152/2 in 44 overs (B Sachin 52*, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 50*)