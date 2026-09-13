Government schools Manali, Arumbakkam winners of CKL 6

“It’s fantastic to see the energy and excitement among the children here today. CKL is giving these young players a wonderful opportunity to play, compete and enjoy the game. What LatentView is doing at the grassroots level is truly commendable. When children get access to platforms like this, it can really encourage them to take up sport, build confidence and discover their talent. It’s been great to be here and witness their enthusiasm for football,” Chauhan said at the event.