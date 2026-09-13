Government schools Manali, Arumbakkam winners of CKL 6

CHENNAI: The sixth season of Chennai Kaalpandhu League (CKL) came to a spirited close today at Pavendar Bharathidasan Play Field, Shenoy Nagar, bringing together more than 750 young footballers from 34 government schools across Chennai.
The week-long Under-13 tournament saw 53 teams compete across the boys’ and girls’ categories, culminating in an exciting finals day. The celebrations were joined by Aditi Chauhan, former Indian footballer, and H Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, ISL footballer, who cheered the young players and witnessed the culmination of Season 6.
“It’s fantastic to see the energy and excitement among the children here today. CKL is giving these young players a wonderful opportunity to play, compete and enjoy the game. What LatentView is doing at the grassroots level is truly commendable. When children get access to platforms like this, it can really encourage them to take up sport, build confidence and discover their talent. It’s been great to be here and witness their enthusiasm for football,” Chauhan said at the event.
As Season 6 draws to a close, CKL remains focused on making the sport more accessible to children from government schools and creating spaces where they can play, learn, build confidence and grow together.
Boys: Govt Higher Secondary School, Manali scored 3 goals
Runners-up: Chennai Middle School, Milk Colony scored 1 goal
Girls: Govt Model Higher secondary school Arumbakkam scored 1 goal
Runners-up: Chennai Higher Secondary School, Washermanpet