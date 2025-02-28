Good Shepherd MHSS crowned champion

CHENNAI: Good Shepherd Mat. Hr. Sec. School, Marthandam earned a 55-run win over SNM Hindu Vidyalaya Mat. Hr. Sec. School, Nagercoil in the final of the CSK-Kanyakumari DCA inter-schools U-18 tournament.

K Richards stole the show for Good Shepherd with an unbeaten 88 to guide his team to 193 for four in 20 overs. In reply, SNM Hindu Vidyalaya could only manage 138 for six.

Brief score: Final: Good Shepherd Mat. Hr. Sec. School, Marthandam 193/4 in 20 overs (K Richards 88*, R Riyan Dhas 61) bt SNM Hindu Vidyalaya Mat. Hr. Sec. School, Nagercoil 138/6 in 20 overs (RA Akshai 55, I Santhosh 31, JP Hebin Peterson 3/10)

Semi-finals: Good Shepherd Mat. Hr. Sec. School, Marthandam 244/5 in 20 overs (VS Sachin Shurya 43, K Richards 77, R Riyan Dhas 79) bt Govt. Boys Hr. Sec. School, Marthandam 44 in 11.2 overs; Adarsh Vidya Kendra, Nagercoil 88/7 in 20 overs lost to SNM Hindu Vidyalaya Mat. Hr. Sec. School, Nagercoil 89 for no loss in 6 overs (RA Akshai 76*)

Best batter: K Richards - 287 Runs (Good Shepherd Mat. Hr. Sec. School, Marthandam)

Best bowler: R Abin - 7 Wickets (Govt. Boys Hr. Sec. School, Marthandam)

Best allrounder: I Santhosh - 298 Runs & 6 Wickets (SNM Hindu Vidyalaya Mat. Hr. Sec. School, Nagercoil)