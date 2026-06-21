Good kind of headache to have: Shubman Gill on Jaiswal, Rohit’s form

"Yes, I think Gurnoor [Brar] ticked most of the boxes. Some things only come with experience, and hopefully he'll keep growing as a bowler,” the Indian skipper praised the newcomer.

"If I have to be really critical, he did concede a few runs and was a little inconsistent at times. But he's young, playing his first series at the highest level, and he's bowling quick. He has all the qualities we want in a young, tall, fast bowler, and with experience, he's only going to get better."

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India’s current ODI setup is filled with pacers who can click at 140kmph, and more, which has certainly left the Indian skipper elated. In the third ODI, it was Prasidh Krishna who snapped up his maiden five-wicket haul, including a stellar first spell where he picked up four wickets, conceding just six runs.

"It's very encouraging. These are great signs for Indian cricket that we can keep producing fast bowlers who consistently bowl at 140-plus. What Prasidh [Krishna] brings to the table is that we saw there was good bounce in the wicket early on and the ball was doing a bit.

"If he keeps hitting those areas consistently, he can create a lot of opportunities for us as a bowler. If he continues doing that, it'll be great for the team."

However, Gill was quick to state that Krishna’s role in the Indian setup won’t be fixed, as he would have to don multiple roles depending on the combination and situation. The Karnataka pacer has shown incredible skills both with the new ball and at the death for the Gujarat Titans at the Indian Premier League.