Golf: Indian Open to be staged from March 27 to 30 with eye-catching prize purse

NEW DELHI: The DP World Tour announced its 2025 calendar on Tuesday according to which the Indian Open tournament will be organised from March 27 to 30.

According to the new calendar, the 2025 edition of the Indian Open will be organised in March next year with a prize purse of $2.25 million, the same as the 2024 edition.

The Indian Open has been the property of the Indian Golf Union since its inaugural edition in 1964. Hero MotoCorp will continue to be the title sponsor of the tournament. They have been the title sponsor since 2005.

"We are very pleased to receive the continued patronage of title sponsors Hero MotoCorp consecutively for the 17th edition. The tournament has only grown over the years and it will be the last stop of the Asian Swing on the DP World Tour this time too. Some of the world's best men's professionals, not just Europe, will be vying for top honours this time as well along with the cream of Indian golf," said S K Sharma IPS (Retd), Chairman of Organising Committee for Indian Open as quoted from a statement.

"The tournament is most likely to be hosted at the pristine Gary Player-designed DLF Golf & Country Club, which has been hailed as one of the toughest courses across the globe. We look forward to hosting golf fans in March," he added.

Recently, Liz Young of England won her second Ladies European Tour title as she took the USD 400,000 Women's Indian Open by one stroke at the DLF Golf and Country Club. Never having missed the cut in eight previous visits, Young extended that streak to nine as she shot 72 and totalled 2-under 286 to win by one shot over four others who tied for second.

Young amateur Mannat Brar (76-75-71-70) had the double honour of top amateur and was also the best-finishing Indian in tied 11th place on 4 over par 292, with professionals Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi tied for 15th two strokes behind the teenager. They were 6-over 294.