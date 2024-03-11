Golf: Amandeep ready for all challengers in sixth leg of WPGT

GURUGRAM: Amandeep Drall, the convincing winner last week, will be among the favourites for the sixth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, which gets underway at the DLF Golf and Country Club this week.

It will be an exciting week with 46 players, the highest ever on the WPG Tour and the prize purse will be a whopping Rs. 25 lakh. For the second straight week, the players will be playing over four rounds and 72 holes.

Amandeep, who won by four shots, will be challenged by Vani Kapoor who played last week in Singapore, Hitaashee Bakshi, who leads the WPGT Order of Merit and Sneha Singh, the only multiple winner this season.

The field also includes the promising amateur, Vidhatri Urs, who has also won on the Pro Tour this season.

Another amateur to watch out for will be Zara Anand, who along with Vidhatri will be playing on the Indian Golf Union’s Indian team at the Queen Sirikit Cup.



One of the interesting features this week is that the entire three-member Indian Golf Union’s team for the Queen Sirikit Cup, Vidhatri, Zara and Heena Kang are in the field.

It has been a closely contested season so far with four different winners in the last five events. All of them are in the field this week.



Among the others looking for their first win of 2024 will be Gaurika Bishnoi, who was second to Amandeep last week, Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi, Seher Atwal and Khushi Khanijau. A total of seven amateurs will be playing on the field.

