Golden era over, but Indian tennis will have another grand slam winner soon: Rohan Bopanna

However, Bopanna cuts through the skepticism and says that though it will be difficult to continue that legacy, success at the international stage will continue, and India will soon celebrate another Grand Slam winner. "Yeah (we will have one). You know, because if you look at the current guys we've been supporting from the Davos Dream of India with Yuki Bambri, (Sriram) Balaji, Vikram, Arjun, and a few. I mean, you know so many of them are part of this programme, and they've already been in the top 100, you know, playing their Grand Slams.

Yeah, it's definitely possible," Bopanna told IANS in an exclusive interview facilitated by ASICS India, with which he has been associated for a long time. Asked to further peep into the mirror and predict the future for Indian tennis, Bopanna said filling the large shoes of Leander and Mahesh will be tough to fill straight away, but India definitely has a good chance to get on a similar pathway. He said the main thing will be to have a proper structure for a long period. "I think it's a tough shoe to fill straight away. We still have a long way to go.