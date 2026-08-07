'Golden Boy' Neeraj can sometimes get silver too, he is human after all: Sumariwalla

"It is not that he would win gold all the time, it doesn't happen like that. Silver medals also happen. He is also a human being, and we should leave at that. We should celebrate his silver medals also," he said.

August 7 is designated by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) as the National Javelin Day to celebrate Chopra's historic gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The redoubtable thrower sustained a lower back injury two weeks before the World Championships in September last year. He made a comeback in the Doha Diamond League in June this year, where he finished fourth.

He will next compete in the Lausanne Diamond League on August 21 and also in the DL Finals in Brussels on September 4 and 5, for which he is likely to qualify, before the Asian Games in September-October.

His fitness over the past year has been a talking point and there are concerns that Chopra is struggling to return to his best because of the breakdown. Sumariwalla said the 28-year-old Haryana-lad's tenacity should never be doubted.

"Who has given you two Olympic medals, a gold and a silver? Who has given you world championships gold, junior world record and a gold medal? Who has given you Asian Games gold and Commonwealth Games gold and silver, and Asian Championships gold? Whatever medal he has won, we should take it as a bonus," he said.

"So, when he wins a silver medal also, we must leave it at that. We must not write him off. Whatever he has to do, he will do it and he knows it. He is after all the greatest athlete India has produced," said the man, who was the AFI President when Chopra won the Tokyo Olympics gold medal.