‘Gold on the line’: India women’s Kabaddi side ready for title defence

The team will look to defend the gold medal it won in Hangzhou, where India edged Chinese Taipei 26-25 in the final. It will be India's fourth Kabaddi gold in the women's event at the Games, part of an overall tally of 11 golds in the sport since its introduction.

Head coach Neeta Dadwe, a former India captain, who played from 1991 to 2003 and has coached the national team for over a decade, including the 2014 Incheon and 2016 Asian Games campaigns, outlined the camp structure.

"This was our fourth and final camp. Before this, we had two camps, one for 15 days and one for a month, and a third camp after that. We started with 42 girls, brought that down as we went, and had a strong mix of seniors and juniors throughout," she said. On the team's approach heading into the tournament, she added, "We don't want any pressure. We just want to play freely."

Coach Mamtha Poojari broke down the phased approach in more detail, which included a strength and conditioning programme organised jointly with Mashal Sports, organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League.