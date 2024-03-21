"Going to see the best of him in IPL 2024": Brad Hogg heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg hailed youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal and said that the best of him will be seen in the upcoming season.

The left-handed batter made his debut in the 2020 season of the tournament with the Rajasthan-based franchise, following that, he has played 37 matches and scored a massive 1172 runs at a strike rate of 148.73.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Hogg said that in IPL 2024, Yashasvi would have "extra confidence" after his stupendous performance against England in the five-match Test series.

"I've been studying the RR team, and I could find only two holes in their lineup . They are set up by a very strong top order. Jaiswal has got extra confidence going into this particular season, the way his Test career has taken off. I think we are going to see the best of him in IPL 2024," Hogg said.

He added that the Royals have a "well-balanced" top batting order with big names like Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, and Rovman Powell.

"RR have a well-balanced top six with Hetmyer, Parag and Powell in that line-up. The other thing I like about this lineup is that Ashwin can play as a floater. If they lose early wickets, they can drop their hitters down the order and Ashwin can come up the order. Their bowling, although quality, none of them can hold a bat," he added.

The former cricketer also added that India pacer Prasidh Krishna's injury will "hurt" the Rajasthan-based franchise. The 53-year-old added that Krishna could have had a big season in IPL 2024.

"Prasidh Krishna's injury really hurts RR, he could have had a real big season. I really like Avesh Khan, I think he is going to have one of the best seasons that we have seen of him," he further added.

The Royals will kick off their IPL 2024 voyage against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

RR strengthened their squad in the IPL 2024 auction by acquiring the likes of Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq and Nandre Burger.

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2024 Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.