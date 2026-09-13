‘Going to be war, will leave everything on court’: Shelton ahead of US Open final

Shelton booked his place in the US Open 2026 men’s singles final after overcoming fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final, having earlier beaten Carlos Alcaraz in one of the most thrilling matches of the tournament. With a maiden Grand Slam title now within reach, Shelton is relishing the opportunity and believes he has nothing left to hold back.

“I’m ready to go. It’s going to be a war on Sunday. I’m going to leave it all on the court. Win or lose, obviously, I’m going to be proud of myself and what I’ve done, but this is the dream,” Shelton said in an interview with JioStar.

“This is what I’m playing for now. It’s right in front of me, and I’m definitely not going to take my foot off the gas. My team and I think about things long-term. We’re not looking for instant gratification. I know I still have so much further to go as a tennis player and to become the best version of myself, but it is right there, one more match, and, like I said, I’ll leave everything on the court.”