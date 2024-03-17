Goalkeeping camp for Indian men's team begins ahead of Olympic Games

NEW DELHI: To help in the Indian men’s hockey team's preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, Hockey India has roped in the services of Dutch goalkeeping expert Dennis Van De Poole. He will join the ongoing national coaching camp being held at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, where he will closely work with PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, and Suraj Karkera.

The 10-day special goalkeeping camp overseen by chief coach Craig Fulton will end on March 26, a week before the team leaves for the Australia Tour, Hockey India informed in a release on Sunday.

Dennis has been working with the Indian goalkeepers for nearly four years now, with his first stint in 2019.

Speaking about the significant camp ahead of India’s tour of Australia, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey. "This is a very important phase for the Indian Men's Team and everything they do in the months leading up to the Olympic Games will be crucial in achieving the desired result in Paris. In their quest for another podium finish, Hockey India is ensuring the team is provided with all the necessary support they need to fulfil this dream," said Tirkey.

"We have re-emphasized the importance of these specialized coaching camps in goalkeeping and drag-flicking. We are delighted to engage Dennis who has been closely working with this group of goalkeepers for nearly four years now and understands the minor tweaks needed to lift their performance," he was quoted as saying by Hockey India in a release on Sunday.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also backed this initiative calling it a 'game changer'. He said, "The initiatives we are taking now, particularly in core areas such as goalkeeping and drag flicking is a game changer and crucial in improving the collective performance of the team. We are leaving no stone unturned in helping the team with their preparations ahead of the Olympic Games."