Goal is to go deep into the tournament, says Sen ahead of World C'ship opener

Sen, a bronze medallist at the 2021 World Championships, is among India's leading hopes in the men's singles draw and is eager to make the most of the home advantage as the showpiece returns to the country after 17 years.

It has been a mixed season for Sen, who reached the final of the All England Championships but has struggled for consistency in other tournaments. However, the 24-year-old remains focused on making a strong impact at the World Championships.

"My first World Championships was quite a good experience, and even the last few World Championships I played were mixed. Some were good, while some were not as good," Sen said.

"I want to do well in the tournament here and, as of now, every round is tough, so I will need to take that approach of focusing on one match at a time. My goal would be to go deep into the tournament."

Sen is particularly excited about playing in front of the home crowd as the World Championships return to India for the first time since 2009.

"I feel Indian players have an advantage here, especially with the home crowd. Many of us have also been practising here for quite some time. I am very excited to play this tournament, especially since it is being held in India and in Delhi.

"I just want to give my best, enjoy the tournament and play in front of the home crowd. It is a great feeling, and I am very excited for this tournament."