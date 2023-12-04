Goa reclaims top spot with a 1-0 win over Kerala

GOA: FC Goa regained the top spot in the Indian Super League points table by subjecting Kerala Blasters FC to a 1-0 defeat at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

This clash was as critical as they come for the prospects of both these teams. The Gaurs have unearthed a gem in the creative acumen of Victor Rodriguez, with the Spaniard unleashing his accurate passes, set-piece deliveries, and crosses that have frequently resulted in goal-scoring opportunities.But before getting to that, Kwame Peprah, 22, missed a sitter in the eighth minute when he got past Sandesh Jhingan and had a wonderful chance to get Kerala Blasters ahead in the game.

The goal-scoring moment came during the added time of the first half, with FC Goa earning a free-kick on the right flank. Quite expectedly, Rodriguez took the set-piece and his delivery met an unmarked Rowllin Borges inside the 18-yard box. Borges carefully placed the ball into the back of the net as the home team secured the all-important lead.