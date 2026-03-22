Gnabry double leads Bayern past Union in dominant display

Coach Vincent Kompany rotated his side with several absentees, with Luis Diaz and Nicolas Jackson suspended and Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala also unavailable.

Bayern dominated possession from the outset but initially struggled to break down a compact Union defense. Early chances went begging as Lennart Karl was denied by goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow and later hit the post, while Harry Kane and Leon Goretzka also failed to convert from promising openings.