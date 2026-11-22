The pressure has coincided with the biggest dip of his career. With his World Championship title defence around the corner, Gukesh appears to have found an unconventional way to rediscover himself, and his form. At the recently concluded Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan, the World Champion opted to play on board four — a decision that seems to have revitalised his game.

“It [Gukesh on board four] was a mutual decision. It was something that he wanted to do, and coincidingly, I felt it was also the best position for him in terms of what the team requires,” Indian’s non-playing captain and Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan tells DT Next.

“I asked Gukesh what his thoughts were on where he wanted to play in the Olympiad. He said, "I hope it's not too selfish, but I feel four might be good for me." That was also what I had in mind before talking to him, so I said, "Yeah, that makes sense. Let's go ahead with it."