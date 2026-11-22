CHENNAI: Becoming a World Champion at 18 has not made Gukesh Dommaraju’s life any easier. If anything, it has had the opposite effect, with his world turned upside down as he grapples with the weight of expectations of an entire nation.
The pressure has coincided with the biggest dip of his career. With his World Championship title defence around the corner, Gukesh appears to have found an unconventional way to rediscover himself, and his form. At the recently concluded Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan, the World Champion opted to play on board four — a decision that seems to have revitalised his game.
“It [Gukesh on board four] was a mutual decision. It was something that he wanted to do, and coincidingly, I felt it was also the best position for him in terms of what the team requires,” Indian’s non-playing captain and Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan tells DT Next.
“I asked Gukesh what his thoughts were on where he wanted to play in the Olympiad. He said, "I hope it's not too selfish, but I feel four might be good for me." That was also what I had in mind before talking to him, so I said, "Yeah, that makes sense. Let's go ahead with it."
Over the course of the tournament in Samarkand, Gukesh gradually gained his confidence, finishing with 8.5 points from a possible eleven on the fourth board. He was instrumental in India’s silver win against Germany’s Alexander Donchenko. His dramatic 54-move win with the black pieces helped India secure a much-needed 2.5-1.5 victory over the Europeans.
However, Srinath believes Gukesh's Round 3 victory against Italy's Sabino Brunello was the real turning point of his campaign.
“That [Round 9 win] was already quite late into the tournament, but I think the initial wins were more important for him in terms of his confidence. His win in round three against Italy was a very important win, and then from there, he built his confidence.”
The tournament also saw Gukesh return to his natural self, sharing lighter moments with teammates — an indication of his growing confidence. On the board, too, the 20-year-old appeared unfazed, finding solutions in tricky positions and navigating time trouble without much difficulty.
“I think that's very confidence-based,” Srinath points out.
“When you're low on confidence, you second-guess your thoughts, you keep rechecking your intentions, and that slows you down. As he gained confidence at the Olympiad, he was already starting to play a bit more confidently and, consequently, a little bit faster. As he gets that back, this should get self-corrected as a side effect. Confidence is the main thing behind why the time trouble was caused, and I think that's something temporary."