Little did anyone realise that the clash in Moscow was a glimpse of what the future held.

Sindarov’s rise has been anything but ordinary. A Grandmaster at the age of 12 years, 10 months, the Uzbek has established himself as one of the brightest chess prospects. While he has certainly left his magic back in Uzbekistan, it wasn’t until the last few years, and particularly over the last 18 months that Sindarov (rating of 2,782) has left the world bamboozled.

Few have had the honour to work with both Gukesh and Sindarov, and one of them is GM Srinath Narayanan. Having coached Sindarov during their time together at the Global Chess League for American Gambits and worked closely with Gukesh in India's Olympiad setup, Srinath believes the 20-year-old brings a different kind of challenge to the table.

"I don't think he's very similar to Gukesh in terms of his playing style, but Javokhir comes in with a lot of energy, a lot of confidence, and very strong opening preparation. He has a good understanding of chess, so these are the things that he brings in," Srinath tells DT Next.