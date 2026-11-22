CHENNAI: 2018, Moscow, long before either of them emerged as their country’s chess sensations, a 12-year-old Javokhir Sindarov defeated a 11-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju over a board of classical chess with black pieces.
Little did anyone realise that the clash in Moscow was a glimpse of what the future held.
Sindarov’s rise has been anything but ordinary. A Grandmaster at the age of 12 years, 10 months, the Uzbek has established himself as one of the brightest chess prospects. While he has certainly left his magic back in Uzbekistan, it wasn’t until the last few years, and particularly over the last 18 months that Sindarov (rating of 2,782) has left the world bamboozled.
Few have had the honour to work with both Gukesh and Sindarov, and one of them is GM Srinath Narayanan. Having coached Sindarov during their time together at the Global Chess League for American Gambits and worked closely with Gukesh in India's Olympiad setup, Srinath believes the 20-year-old brings a different kind of challenge to the table.
"I don't think he's very similar to Gukesh in terms of his playing style, but Javokhir comes in with a lot of energy, a lot of confidence, and very strong opening preparation. He has a good understanding of chess, so these are the things that he brings in," Srinath tells DT Next.
The breakthrough for Sindarov came back in 2025 at the Chess World Cup in Goa, where he battled through an intense knockout format, beating China's Wei Yi in the final – becoming the youngest-ever winner of the tournament. It wasn’t just a tournament win but a ticket to the Candidates.
Against all odds, with his aggressive playing style, Sindarov toppled the Candidates field consisting of Anish Giri, Fabiano Caruana and Wei Yi, helping him book a World Championship match against Gukesh. The 20-year-old was also part of Uzbekistan’s victorious 2026 Chess Olympiad campaign where they beat India, and also recently lifted the Clutch Chess – acting as a confidence booster.
"His [Sindarov's] confidence and his state of mind, definitely. Right now, he's at the peak of his confidence and has a lot of victories in 2026, so that is definitely going to help him psychologically."
While opening preparation is unlikely to separate the two players significantly, Srinath feels the psychological battle could determine how the contest unfolds.
"I don't think opening will be an aspect where either player will be significantly stronger in the match, because both will be preparing for months. I think the psychological state of mind is probably where he holds the edge right now, and that will have a lot of impact in the first few games.
Over 14 classical games, each 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, and 30 minutes for the remainder of the game with 30-second increment from move 41, the start remains crucial. Srinath believes that it will be even more crucial for Gukesh, who is regaining his lost confidence.
"If Javokhir gets a really good start, he can continue to build on it. If Gukesh manages to get a better start, then he'll be able to reverse some of that momentum."
For Sindarov, the journey has also coincided with the emergence of a fierce rivalry between two chess powerhouses. Having been part of Uzbekistan's triumph over India in Chennai in 2022, he now faces another Indian challenge, this time with the biggest prize in chess at stake.
"India and Uzbekistan have a fierce rivalry starting from the 2022 Olympiad, and this is a continuation in that cycle for the World Championship match. I expect the rivalry to last through the decade, and probably longer because everyone's in their 20s. But yeah, it's also a very important match to determine who has their nose ahead between India and Uzbekistan at this moment," Srinath said.
Eight years later, now as a two-time Chess Olympiad gold medallist, Sindarov takes on the World Champion, Gukesh for the biggest title in chess – as two of the most talented players of this generation. History is waiting to be written, or rewritten.